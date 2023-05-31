CR7 nowhere to be seen! Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al-Nassr's last game of the season against Al-Fateh with muscle injury as Talisca stars in his absence

Cristiano Ronaldo was absent as Al-Nassr beat Al-Fateh in their final Saudi Pro League game of the season on Wednesday.

Al-Nassr faced Al-Fateh in last game

Ronaldo absent with muscle issue

Riyadh side won 3-0 without him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star was kept out of the home match because of an injury he picked up during his side's previous game against Al-Ettifaq. Ronaldo is reported to have strained a muscle that prevented him from training with the rest of his team-mates this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr hardly missed the 38-year-old attacker as they ran out 3-0 winners in the clash in Riyadh. Anderson Talisca was the star of the show with two goals before he set up Mohammed Maran to round off the scoring.

Al-Nassr were already guaranteed to finish second in the Saudi top flight and the win sees them come in five points behind champions Al-Ittihad, who won 2-0 on Wednesday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo joined the Saudi side in January after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He finishes the campaign with 14 goals from 16 matches in the Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old will recover over the summer and hope to bounce back to guide Al-Nassr to the league title next season.