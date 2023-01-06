Coventry City vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Coventry City against Wrexham in the FA Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Coventry City will take on National League side Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in an FA Cup third round fixture on Saturday.

Championship side Coventry City have struggled to string victories together this season and are on a winless run of three games. Wrexham, meanwhile, are second in English football's fifth-tier league this season.

This is going to be the first meeting between these two teams since the 1994-95 season and their first ever meeting in the FA Cup. Wrexham will have a difficult task getting past Coventry City's challenge but nothing is impossible in a Cup fixture.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Coventry City vs Wrexham date & kick-off time

Game: Coventry City vs Wrexham Date: January 7, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET, 5:30pm GMT, 11:00pm IST Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

How to watch Coventry City vs Wrexham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

S4C will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on S4C Online.

In India, the match is not being telecast.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK S4C S4C Online India N/A N/A

Coventry City team news & squad

Coventry City will miss the services of Callum O'Hare, Marcel Hilsner, Kyle McFadzean, Tyler Walker and Matt Godden due to injuries.

Coventry City possible XI: Moore; Rose, Doyle, Panzo; Dabo, Sheaf, Eccles, Kelly, Reid; Waghorn, Tavares

Position Players Goalkeepers Moore, Wilson Defenders Panzo, Doyle, Rose, McFadzean, Kane, Reed, Dabo, Bidwell, Dacosta Midfielders Sheaf, Callum, Kelly, Allen, Palmer, Eccles, Burroughs, Howley, Hamer Forwards Waghorn, Viktor, Walker, Godden, Tavares

Wrexham team news & squad

Jacob Mendy suffered an injury and will join Christian Dibble, Bryce Hosannah and Jordan Davies on the treatment table for Wrexham.

Wrexham possible XI: Dibble; Butler, Lennon, Tozer; Johnson, Young, Austin, Jones, McFadzean; Mullin, Lee