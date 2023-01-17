Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise thinks his former club could open up the title race if they do not find the right motivation.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns beat SuperSport United, considered one of their closest challengers, on Monday to open up a 14-point lead at the top of the table, but Modise thinks they find themselves in an unfamiliar position which could play to their disadvantage.

Masandawana have claimed the last five PSL titles but had to work hard for their victories, playing catch up with a number of matches in hand, on most occasions.

However, they now have a double-digit lead which makes the former Bafana Bafana star worried that the chasing pack that includes Richards Bay, SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs could be handed a chance.

Modise’s concern is that complacency might set in among the Brazilians, allowing the likes of Chiefs, who play Sundowns on Saturday, to mount an unlikely title challenge when it already looks like a foregone conclusion.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It’s one of the most difficult things to defend your title but look at the points that they’re leading with,” Modise said on SuperSport TV after Monday’s match.

“Mamelodi Sundowns in the past years have been so great if they are chasing the pack, now they needed to learn how to deal with being top.

“Now, you look at the points that they have, it is going to be a challenge to keep all the players motivated with the points they have in the bag.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been somewhat untouchable this season, putting up an 11-match winning run to stay on course to make it a record-extending sixth straight PSL title.

Chiefs have, on the hand, experienced an inconsistent season and lost their last two matches to stay fourth with 24 points, 19 behind Sundowns.

They can, however, reduce the deficit if they manage to beat Mokwena’s side on Saturday, a tough task given the champions’ current form added to the fact that they thrashed Amakhosi 4-0 in the reverse fixture.

Besides Chiefs, second-placed Richards Bay (29 points) and SuperSport in third (27) are the other teams with a realistic chance of taking advantage of a major slip-up from the holders.

WHAT’S NEXT? Arthur Zwane’s charges can make a statement of intent by defeating Mokwena’s men in Saturday’s clash at the FNB Stadium.