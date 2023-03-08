Corinne Diacre has doubled down on her intention to remain in charge of the French Women's national team ahead of this summer's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? French women's national team manager Diacre has hit out at suggestions that she could resign from her post ahead of this summer's 2023 World Cup and reiterated her intent to lead out Les Bleues at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. She went further, criticising the coverage of the ongoing crisis with French football and particularly the French Football Federation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For over ten days, I’ve been the subject of a smear campaign which is astonishing in its violence and dishonesty," claimed Diacre in a statement given to AFP, via Get French Football News. The statement continues: "My detractors are not hesitating – with no concern for the truth – to attack my personal and professional integrity, four months before the World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the World Cup fast approaching, the French camp appears to be falling apart at an alarming rate. Captain Wendie Renard announced in February that she would not be going to Australia and New Zealand for the tournament in a statement that criticised the current system in place.

Her withdrawal prompted several other key players to follow suit, with Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto standing by her and insisting they too will not be at the World Cup. Perle Morroni has since joined them, with Eugenie Le Sommer lending her support. The 33-year-old striker was left at home for Euro 2022, despite having scored 86 goals in 175 caps for the national team; a fitting summary of Diacre's controversial stint as manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIACRE? An executive board meeting will take place imminently to discuss Diacre's future as manager, with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas having urged that the views of the players are taken into account.