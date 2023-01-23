Ex-U.S. men's national team star Eric Wynalda says Gio Reyna's goal Sunday is a "sad reminder of the mismanagement" he experienced at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna scored an absolute stunner to lead Borussia Dortmund past Augsburg, marking his return to Bundesliga play with a game-winning goal. The stunning strike came after two months filled with controversy stemming from Gregg Berhalter's decision to bench him during the World Cup.

Following the USMNT's run in Qatar, Berhalter highlighted Reyna's unprofessional behavior during what he thought was an off-the-record discussion, while the feud took another turn when it was revealed that Reyna's parents told U.S. Soccer of a 30-year-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his wife, Rosalind.

During the World Cup, Wynalda had alleged that there was a "rift" between Berhalter and Reyna before walking back the comments a few days later.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s just a sad reminder of the level of mismanagement he has endured," Wynalda tweeted. "Imagine that goal against the Netherlands - imagine him doing a similar celebration, then getting benched or sent home because the manager didn’t think he was 'behaving'. Control v coaching"

Wynalda also went on to hit out at ex-USMNT forward Herculez Gomez for "calling me a liar" regarding the Reyna situation, adding that "GioGate must end".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reyna situation isn't going anywhere, even with Sunday's statement goal. It remains to be seen if Reyna will work with Berhalter again with the U.S., as the federation is currently mulling over which direction to go on the coaching front.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA AND USMNT? A USMNT squad is currently gathered for the annual January camp, although most of the team's regulars remain with their European teams to continue on with their club seasons. That includes Reyna, who could return to the lineup for Dortmund on Wednesday against Mainz.