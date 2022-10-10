Copenhagen vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League game between Copenhagen and Manchester City on TV & stream online.

Manchester City will take on Copenhagen in their fourth game of the 2022-23 Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's team has showcased excellent football since the start of the season and their quality likely won't be in doubt when they take the field again in Europe.

Erling Haaland's phenomenal form in front of goal has helped City ease past most of their opponents this season. They have won all their group games so far and have let in only one goal at their end while netting 11 at the other.

Copenhagen are fourth in the group and lost 5-0 to Pep Guardiola's team in their last outing. Haaland scored a first-half brace in that one too as all eyes turn to what he can conjure against the same opponents away from home.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Copenhagen vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Copenhagen vs Man City Date: October 11, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Copenhagen vs Man City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched live on Paramount+, Vix+, TUDN USA, UniMas, and Univision NOW in the U.S.

BT Sport 4 will show the game between Manchester City and Copenhagen in the UK, with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Copenhagen vs Manchester City on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport website/app US TUDN, UniMas, Univision fuboTV, Paramount+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Copenhagen squad & team news

Copenhagen will continue to be without Akinkunmi Amoo and Zeca, who have been ruled out for the season due to injuries.

Mamoudou Karamoko is also will need to pass a late fitness test in order to feature against Man City.

Position Players Goalkeepers Grabara, Johnsson, Dithmer, Ryan Defenders Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Sorensen, Jelert, Oikonomou, Boilesen, Ankerson, Jensen, Kristiansen Midfielders Claesson, Johannesson, Lerager, Mukairu, Haraldsson, Falk, Steminic, Bardghji Forwards Babacar, Cornelius, Daramy, Oskarsson

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be without English trio John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, who remain sidelined due to injuries.

The big question for the coach will be whether to rest Haaland who is in excellent form. He has played every Premier League and Champions League game so far this season for City and this could be the right fixture for him to get much-needed rest.