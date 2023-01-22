Antonio Conte looks set to leave Tottenham when his contract expires at the end of the season, with the club tipped to not extend his current deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have recorded just one win in five league matches since the World Cup, with Conte's recent interviews getting increasingly hostile to the extent that the Italian has been repeatedly mooted for a move away from the club. His current deal expires in June of this year, and Italian journalist and transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that Conte will not stay beyond this point.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The news I can tell you with certainty is that Antonio Conte will leave Tottenham at the end of the season," Di Marzio told his L'Originale show. "There was no spark, his contract is expiring and the club has not asked him for a renewal. The club does not like the frequent jibes. Conte wants players to win, while the club prefers to trade, the feeling with the club has not clicked. His family, among other things, has remained in Italy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Marzio has since come out to clarify that this outcome is solely his prediction, as Conte's stance has always been to focus on the season in hand before holding further contract talks. Should the Italian depart this summer, though, Tottenham could be left hunting for their fifth manager in three-and-a-half years. Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was one of the names linked with the potentially vacant position, although the German has also been rumoured for a spell in Spain's top flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR CONTE? Right now, the Italian's main task is keeping Spurs' top-four hopes alive. His side sit six points off fourth with a game over Manchester United, and travel to in-form Fulham on Monday needing nothing less than three points.