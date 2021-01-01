'Complete' Richarlison can be one of the best strikers in Europe, says Everton boss Ancelotti

The Brazilian forward has starred for the Toffees in recent weeks and his manager believes he has what it takes to reach the very top

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has predicted a path to stardom for Richarlison, who will aim to continue his three-match scoring streak for the Toffees on Thursday at West Brom.

Ancelotti has worked with many of Europe's best players over the course of his coaching career and believes that the Brazilian is capable of reaching the very top of the game.

The Italian is convinced that, should the Merseyside club qualify for the Champions League, the former Watford star will progress even further.

What has Ancelotti said of Richarlison?

"Richarlison is a modern striker, a complete striker, because he works really hard," Ancelotti told reporters. "His physical statistics are really high, like a midfielder - but he has speed and he is really clinical in the box.

"He is fantastic with the head and clinical in front of the goalkeeper and his movement without the ball is really good.

"I think he can be one of the top strikers in Europe. I'm sure he can because he has all these kind of qualities and he doesn't have a specific position on the pitch. He is really complete.

"Where he has to improve is with his technical ability, and he can improve with controlling the ball and this and that but his movement without the ball is really top and his positioning in the box is of a high standard. His level will go up in the Champions League [if we qualify]. It would be a fantastic experience."

How well has Richarlison been playing?

The 23-year-old was in excellent form in February as he scored four times in all competitions, while he has also netted in each of his last three league appearances.

Richarlison has scored 11 goals for Everton in 2020-21, with the Brazil international having netted 13 times in his first season with the club before recording a tally of 15 in the 2019-20 campaign.

The ex-Fluminense forward has struck up a solid understanding with England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the duo having scored 29 goals between them in all competitions this season.

Both players are expected to be in Ancelotti's starting XI for Everton's clash with West Brom on Thursday, with the Toffees having the potential to climb to fourth in the Premier League table should they claim all three points and other results go their way.

