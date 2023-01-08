Cody Gakpo opens up on 'sloppy' Liverpool debut against Wolves

Cody Cakpo reflected on his 'sloppy' Liverpool debut against Wolves and suggested that playing more matches will help him improve his game.

Gakpo featured in starting XI against Wolves

Was not entirely happy with own performance

Liverpool held to a 2-2 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch international started for the first time since making his £44m move to Anfield in Liverpool's FA Cup third-round draw against Wolves on Saturday. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah were on target for the Reds while Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-chan scored for the visitors. The former PSV forward played until the 84th minute when he was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Gakpo said, "Really great atmosphere. For my own game, I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments.

"So, I can also still improve on those points and keep working and try to help the team as much as I can. Of course, you learn the most when you're playing games, so I'm looking forward [to more]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw means the two sides will face off again later this month, this time at Molineux, and Gakpo is looking forward to reacquainting himself with Julen Lopetegui's side.

He added: "I think we played in phases really good football but in the end, we didn't score enough, so that's a pity. But I think we showed what we could do, but we can still improve on some points and let's work on that. I think we showed real team spirit at moments, so that's good. I think we have to go there [Molineux] with great determination and just go for the win."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CODY GAKPO? The Liverpool signing is likely to feature again when Liverpool head down south to take on Brighton on January 14.