Cameras get close-up of Leroy Sane's SWOLLEN LIP as full extent of injury caused by alleged Sadio Mane punch is revealed

- Mane allegedly punched Sane
- Senegalese suspended for Hoffenheim clash
- Sane's swollen lip visible in warm up
WHAT HAPPENED? The German winger was allegedly punched by Mane in the fall-out of Bayern's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. With the Senegalese suspended for Saturday's Bundesliga clash, Sane could be seen sporting the war wounds of said dressing room bust up.Getty/GOAL
