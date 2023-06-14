'I have a clear conscience’ - Jordi Alba insists he 'wasn't the problem' at Barcelona & hints he'd be open to Premier League transfer

Jordi Alba has insisted that he has a "clear conscience" over his exit from Barcelona, while hinting at a possible move to the Premier League.

Alba leaves Barca after 11 years

Has "clear conscience " after efforts to ease wage bill

" after efforts to ease wage bill Didn't rule out Premier League move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard's deal in Catalunya had been due to expire next summer, but he agreed to cut it short late last month in a bid to ease Barca's precarious financial situation. Alba's exit means the Blaugrana have said goodbye to their three 'captains' in the space of six months, with Sergio Busquets also leaving this month and Gerard Pique departing back in January. The former centre-back has since slammed his former employers about their continued financial struggles despite such big-name exits.

WHAT THEY SAID: And Alba partially shared that sentiment, insisting that the blame cannot be placed on him after his efforts for the club. The left-back told The Guardian: "There are times I’ve made mistakes, I’ve done things I could have avoided, said things I shouldn’t and people criticise you for that. It’s normal. Not everyone can like you. We all know the economic needs but that’s not about one player. I’ve always said the problem isn’t me, I’ve always had a clear conscience. I did the right things, I helped the club at every moment. And they have always helped me.

“The club know the ‘efforts’ I’ve made at certain moments or what I am doing by going now. They gave me the chance to stay another year. It would have been very easy to. It’s my home. But I thought the right thing to do, the just thing, the honest thing, was to step to one side. No one forced me. After so many years, having won it all, you have to assimilate that you’re going. But the decision is mine, without anyone telling me what to do. The club, the president; they gave me the chance to choose. I had earned that right.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alba's departure draws to a close his 11 years with the club, which amounts to 18 when including the player's time spent in Barca's youth team set-up. Now, for the first time in over a decade, the 34-year-old is looking for a new home. Potential destinations include elsewhere in Spain, Saudi Arabia and even a reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, but Alba has also suggested that he'd be open to a new challenge in England.

He added: “You see the Premier [League], the atmosphere there. I talk to teammates in the Seleccion who have played there and they say England’s special. I always had the idea that ‘one day maybe…’ But I was always focused on Barcelona and the Spanish league so I didn’t really think about any other league. Of course [I have to now], but I have to see which teams want me first. And then… well, I’m open to all sorts of proposals, in Europe, outside Europe. Wherever I go, we’ll be fine, but it’s not easy. I want to weigh everything up.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ALBA? The full-back also labelled it a "surprise" that head coach Luis Enrique didn't continue at the helm of the Spain national side. Alba has, however, been selected by new boss Luis de la Fuente for La Roja's upcoming Nations League last-four matchup, which comes against Italy on Thursday.