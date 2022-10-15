'I'm confident' - City defender Walker provides positive update on World Cup hopes after surgery

Kyle Walker remains confident of getting fit in time so that he can represent England at the upcoming World Cup despite having surgery.

  • Suffered groin injury in Manchester derby
  • Underwent surgery
  • Hopes to be included in World Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City full-back suffered the injury during the Manchester derby and later the club confirmed that he underwent surgery on the groin issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Radio 5, Walker said, "My first thought now is getting back for England. I'm confident. I've been through enough in my career to know my body. I'm well above what they thought I'd be able to do at this point. I just feel I can do this. I am going to have to be patient with it. There will be bumps in the road but hopefully, come the selection, I'm included."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker's absence from the World Cup squad could be a major blow for England as he is a key part of Gareth Southgate's plans, with his versatility meaning he can play at both right-back and centre-back.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Kyle Walker Manchester City 2022-23Getty ImagesKyle Walker England 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City next take on Liverpool on October 16 at the Etihad Stadium.

