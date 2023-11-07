'Same place as last time' - Christian Pulisic injury update issued by AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli after USMNT star forced off during PSG Champions League win

USMNT star Christian Pulisic left Milan's Champions League match vs PSG with an injury, and boss Stefano Pioli has now provided an injury update.

Pulisic subbed off due to injury

Milan defeat PSG 2-1

USMNT have two crucial upcoming games

WHAT HAPPENED? Postgame in his press conference, the Milan boss suggested that Pulisic may be dealing with just a cramp, but he's slightly worried as it's occurred in the same spot where he last hurt himself.

Pulisic went down with what appeared to be an injury in his hamstring area.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It seems like a cramp, but in the same place as last time... We really hope it's just that."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger was removed with just minutes to spare in the tie, and now, Pulisic is in a race against time for fitness ahead of the international break. The USMNT have two matches against Trinidad and Tobago on the horizon, with a spot in the 2024 Copa America on the line.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MILAN? The Rossoneri and Pulisic have a Serie A match at the weekend against Lecce on Saturday, but it remains to be seen what the status of the American is.