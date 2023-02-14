Christian Atsu still missing nine days after Turkey earthquake, agent confirms

Christian Atsu has still not been located nine days after the devastating earthquake that hit the border between Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who is currently contracted to Turkish side Hatayspor, is yet to be found following a huge earthquake that struck the country's south-eastern border over a week ago.

The disaster registered 7.8 on the Richter scale and has thus far claimed the lives of over 35,000 people, with thousands more injured and left homeless.

Atsu, who made 112 appearances for Newcastle United but also featured for Everton and Bournemouth during his time in England, was initially thought to have been pulled out alive from rubble, with some reports suggesting he had survived a substantial drop.

However, worrying news emerged when close friend and agent Nana Sechere released a statement revealing that they were "yet to confirm Christian's whereabouts".

Nine days on from the ear, and Sechere has informed The Athletic that they are yet to receive any positive news in that regard.

“We still have not located Christian," Atsu's agent revealed.

“I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.

“During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.

“Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to five lives.

“However, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian.”