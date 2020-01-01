Chilwell hopes to live up to Cole benchmark at Chelsea

The former Blues star praised the 23-year-old left-back before the move was confirmed and he believes he can live up to the hype

Ben Chilwell hopes to replicate Ashley Cole's success at after completing a move to the club from Leicester.

The left-back joined the Blues in a £50 million ($66m) deal and signed a five-year contract on Wednesday.

Cole, who spent eight years at Stamford Bridge and won the Premier League, and among others with Chelsea, heaped praise on the international and tipped him to succeed at the club.

Chilwell grew up watching Cole shine at Chelsea and will be comparing himself to the former England star.

"It’s great for myself, I’ve got that benchmark of what a great Chelsea left-back is," he told the club’s website when asked about following in Cole's footsteps.

"I grew up watching Ashley Cole play so I know how respected he is here and again that was a big reason for me wanting to come.

"I feel like I’m still young and I want that sort of career that he had at Chelsea for myself as well."

Chilwell will be working closely with another Chelsea legend during his time in west London, with Frank Lampard currently in charge of the first-team.

The 23-year-old revealed that his talks with the coach were pivotal in convincing him to make the move.

"[Lampard was] massively important. Obviously I wanted to play for a massive club, that’s what everyone wants for their whole career, but talking to Frank before I came was one of the main reasons I wanted to come," he added.

"He instilled a lot of confidence in me, told me how much the system suits the way I play and seemed like a really good guy that you can talk to about stuff away from football. I think that’s very important for a young player, having a manager that you can get on with and talk to stuff about.

"He’s very keen on young players, we’ve seen that since he’s been here and talking to him was a massive reason for me wanting to come.

"When you work under a manager who was a player himself, I think that’s really important. He was a great player not just for Chelsea but for England as well. Hopefully he can help me with my career for however long and hopefully he can give me a lot of advice and I hope I have as good a career as he had.

"When I spoke to the gaffer he kind of instilled what I already knew, that this system does suit me. When I watch Chelsea play I look at the full-backs and think: ‘That’s perfect for me, that’s my game down to a t’. I literally can’t wait to get started and hopefully many great years to come."