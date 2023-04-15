Chelsea fans at WAR with Todd Boehly! Exasperated Blues supporters confront co-owner after hapless defeat to Brighton

Chelsea supporters shared their frustration with co-owner Todd Boehly at full-time of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

WHAT HAPPENED? Frank Lampard's Stamford Bridge return was not a happy one as Chelsea slipped to their third consecutive defeat under his tenure, and their 12th in the league already this second - an unflattering record for them. Conor's Gallagher's deflected opener was deservedly turned on its head as Brighton took all three points and arguably could have scored more - with Blues fans understandably frustrated at the full-time whistle.

Getty/GOAL

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Boehly watched his expensively assembled side fall to another home defeat, some Blues fans above the directors box let their thoughts be known in the direction of the American. Chelsea's co-owner could be seen engaged in tense conversation with the disgruntled supporters, as they were no doubt bemoaning his approach to recruitment and hiring managers - as his side look even worse under Lampard.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Sitting 11th in the league and closer to the relegation zone than Champions League qualification, Lampard will somehow have to lift his players in time for their European quarter-final return leg against Real Madrid, with his side 2-0 down after surviving an onslaught in the Spanish capital.