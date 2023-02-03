Chelsea vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea against Fulham in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea take on Fulham in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The Blues are coming into this one on the back of a goalless draw against Liverpool, and have won just once in their last six matches. They will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on their west London rivals.

Fulham have lost twice and drawn once since beating Chelsea in the Premier League on January 13. They need to start winning games in order to remain in the hunt for a European spot.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Chelsea vs Fulham date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Fulham Date: February 3, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 4) Venue: Stamford Bridge

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on USA Network and streamed on NBCSports.com.

The match is broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK) and can be streamed live on Sky Go app.

In India, the Star Sports Network has Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network NBCSports.com UK Sky Sports Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Chelsea team news & squad

Graham Potter will miss the services of players like Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria due to injuries, while Joao Felix is out due to his three-match suspension.

Full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James have re-joined training after prolonged injury layoffs but the manager confirmed that neither of the players will feature in the matchday squad against Fulham.

The only good news for Potter is that new signing Enzo Fernandez can be included in the squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Chalobah, T Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Kovacic, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Mudryk

Position Players Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Slonina Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Cucurella Midfielders Kovacic, Mount, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Fernandez, Forwards Aubameyang, Ziyech, Havertz

Fulham team news & squad

Neeskens Kebano is the only player unavailable in Marco Silva's side. He suffered a ruptured Achilles back in November and is yet to make a comeback from his knock.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Andreas Pereira; Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian