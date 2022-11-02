Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb : Lineups and LIVE updates

Graham Potter's Chelsea look to extend their fine form in Europe as they face Dinamo Zagreb in hopes of redemption

A high-flying Chelsea outfit faces a struggling Dinamo Zagreb side at Stamford Bridge. The Blues would be looking for redemption after they were handed a shambolic loss by their counterparts on Matchday 1.

Since donning the managerial hat at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter has transformed Chelsea into a formidable outfit. Despite suffering a shambolic loss against Brighton in the Premier League, the Blues have been on a victorious run in Europe.

With Chelsea guaranteed a spot at the top of the table, Potter could give opportunities to other players available in his roster. Other than Robert Di Matteo no Chelsea manager has emerged victorious in his first five Champions League games, a record that Graham Potter would be eyeing. Three points and Chelsea would be marching onto the knockout stages as one of the teams to beat in the European competition.

Although Dinamo Zagreb’s Champions League dream will come to an end at the conclusion of the game, the Croatian side could still steal a Europa League spot. Dinamo Zagreb currently sits at the bottom of the table with 4 points from 5 games and would hope to earn maximum points from this encounter.

Ante Cacic’s men would want to replicate their performance from the reverse fixture, a game that saw the end of Chelsea’s previous manager Thomas Tuchel. Although a double over the Blues looks impossible considering Zagreb’s recent form. The club has won just a single game out of their previous six encounters and enter Stamford Bridge as second favorites.

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb probable line-ups

Chelsea XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Zakaria, Chilwell; Ziyech, Pulisic; Broja

Dinamo Zagreb XI (3-5-2): Livakovic; Ristovski, Peric, J. Sutalo; Moharrami, Ademi, Misic, Ivanusec, Ljubicic; Orsic, Petkovic

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb LIVE updates

Chelsea's next three fixtures

The Blues face North London rivals Arsenal on the 6th of November at the Bridge before traveling to Etihad to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup on the 10th of November. Chelsea then lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on the 12th of November.