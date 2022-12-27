Chelsea name USMNT star Pulisic & exiled Zakaria to starting line-up vs Bournemouth in major shake-up

Chelsea boss Graham Potter made major changes on Tuesday against Bournemouth with Christian Pulisic and Denis Zakaria among the inclusions.

Pulisic has barely played in attack this term

On-loan Zakaria an afterthought

Both get chance to shine vs Bournemouth

WHAT HAPPENED? The line-up was not just down to injuries or recovery from international duty. Pulisic got the nod in attack over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Zakaria was chosen to pair with Jorginho over Conor Gallagher. Both players featured at the World Cup and are hoping to prove their worth to Potter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United States star Pulisic gets just his fourth Premier League start of the season and will play in a forward position instead of the wing-back role the Blues sometimes shoe-horn him into. Meanwhile, Switzerland midfielder Zakaria, who is on-loan from Juventus, makes his first-ever Premier League start.

CHELSEA STARTING XI VS BOURNEMOUTH:

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues enter Tuesday's game in ninth place, so they carry a bit of desperation during the festive period. After Bournemouth, they will try to claw a victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.