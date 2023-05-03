'It's what I've come into' - Chelsea labelled 'too nice' as Frank Lampard insists he has 'impossible' job on his hands

Frank Lampard highlighted the short timeframe he has had with the Chelsea squad, after he suffered his sixth straight defeat at Arsenal on Tuesday.

Lampard has suffered six losses from six games

Highlighted short amount of time to change things

Claims there are deep-rooted issues at the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Three quick-fire goals put the Gunners in total control within 34 minutes at Emirates Stadium, as Chelsea rode their luck to escape further damage and even got a late consolation through the bright Noni Madueke. But the England winger scoring only the second goal of Lampard's six-game tenure tells its own story, who has overseen six losses and twelve goals conceded in a torrid three-week period. Exasperated after yet more disappointment on the touchline, the former Blues midfielder highlighted the brief timeframe as being insufficient to resolve the deep-rooted issues that currently exist at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We were not good enough, we were too nice to play against and too passive,” Lampard told reporters after the 3-1 defeat. “From the moment I have been here it has been evident that we are too nice as a team. We have to find the reasons quickly. It is not an overnight fix. This is something that really has to be corrected. There are a lot of parts to it.

"Arsenal are a team that has been building for three years. They work on an idea and a way. For me it's impossible to come in for three weeks and work on those things. We have to do the basics better and then we will get some progress. It's clear tonight for me. The first half is nowhere near good enough. But it's the reality. It's what I've come into.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuesday's dismal loss raised questions about both the attitude of the Chelsea players and Lampard's limitations as a manager. The work rate of many stars - such as former Gunner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who recorded just nine touches in 45 minutes - was questionable, particularly in a game of such magnitude. But Lampard once again looked tactically inept, as Chelsea were often overrun in midfield with certain unfamiliar combinations of players showing even less team chemistry than usual. Furthermore, some stars -such as Aubameyang and second-half substitute Hakim Ziyech - were selected in place of hungry academy graduates, despite reportedly making it clear that they have no intention of staying at the club beyond the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT? In any case, the dour performance saw Chelsea slip to their 14th league defeat of the season, while Lampard extended his torrid managerial run to just one win in his last 20 outings. Saturday's matchup against high-flying Bournemouth will be no walkover, either, and the Blues could drop to as low as 14th should they fall to their seventh straight defeat.