The teenage striker signed a new five-year deal with the Blues in July, but will continue his development at St Mary's in 2021-22

Chelsea starlet Armando Broja has joined Southampton on a season-long loan. The Blues have confirmed the 19-year-old's departure in an official statement, which reads: "Armando Broja will spend the 2021/22 season on loan in the Premier League after completing a move to Southampton." More to follow.