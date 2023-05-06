Chelsea star Raheem Sterling on nightmare first season at Stamford Bridge: 'This is one of the lowest points in my career'

Former Liverpool and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling terms his Chelsea experience as one of the lowest points in his career so far.

Sterling rated his Chelsea stint

Has scored just seven goals in the league this season

But did play well on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City player made the switch to the London club at the start of the season and has since had a subpar campaign by his standards with Chelsea, while the club have slumped to mid-table mediocrity. Sterling has bagged just seven goals in 34 appearances for the Blues but he believes that he can overcome this slump and help his team with his performances in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Personally, this is one of the lowest points in my career. This might sound a bit weird, but it is also a great learning curve," Sterling told Sky Sports before a 3-1 win on Saturday. "It's been pretty smooth sailing winning, winning and winning but sometimes in life stuff gets thrown at you and it is a challenge that I'm looking forward to, hitting it head on and not trying to hide from it.

"It will only make me stronger and also the group stronger. These challenges, not in just football but life as well, it's crucial to how we deal with things and how we kick on after."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 42 points from 34 games. Frank Lampard's winless streak of six games as Blues' interim manager came to an end after their 3-1 win against Bournemouth where the winger played a crucial role. With the curtains soon to be drawn on the league, Sterling will look to help his team to embark on a winning run and earn confidence before the next campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? Despite the England international's struggles this season, he enjoyed a fantastic outing during the Blues' visit to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. Sterling will look to build on this and rediscover his goalscoring form as the Blues look to finish this season on a high.