Chelsea signing Werner gives me motivation, says Giroud

The £47.5 million striker puts the French international's place in the team in doubt, however the Blues forward is confident in his abilities

Olivier Giroud says fellow striker Timo Werner signing for is going to provide him with "more motivation" and that he relishes the competition.

Werner has joined the Blues in a £47.5million (€52m/$60m) deal from after the Stamford Bridge side won a long-term transfer battle, securing his signature ahead of a host of other interested parties including Premier League rivals .

The arrival of the German puts more pressure on the other Chelsea forwards, including Giroud, however the French international said it is just a chance for him to step up and make life difficult for manager Frank Lampard.

Giroud told The Guardian: “He [Werner] is going to be a very good signing and will provide more motivation for strikers.

“I’ve been the super sub but I want to make the gaffer’s choices even more difficult.”

The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract extension at Chelsea earlier this season, having worked his way back into the side in the first few months of 2020 after rarely featuring under Lampard in the first half of the season.

Giroud had scored twice in nine Premier League games this season before the 2019-20 campaign was postponed because of coronavirus, however after a 100-day hiatus the English top flight has returned, with Chelsea's first match back coming against on Sunday.

Giroud's club and international team-mate N'Golo Kante was one of the players to voice their concerns about football returning, with BAME people disproportinately affected by Covid-19.

The defensive midfielder is back and now available for selection, however, and Giroud says he understands his team-mate's concerns.

He said: “I believe, like all the player,s he had at-risk people in his entourage, so that’s why he didn’t feel very comfortable. I respect that. We are very glad to have him back and I think he will definitely be here for the first game. He is looking good.”

Giroud was a key part of 's World Cup winning side in in 2018, however his chances of a tournament swansong at have been damaged after the competition was delayed until 2021 because of coronavirus.

He will be 34 when the tournament comes around, but Giroud - who has 39 goals from 97 games for France - is refusing to worry about his international future.

He said: “Panic is not for me. Time is not playing on my side, I’m almost 34, but my body is ready to play a few more years at the best level. We are World Cup champions and we want to do like our brothers from France 98 and win the European Championship.”