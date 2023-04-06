Chelsea consider SHOCK Antonio Conte appointment as Blues roll back the years following imminent Frank Lampard return

- Blues parted company with Potter
- Club legend drafted in as interim boss
- Italian among contenders for permanent role
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are in need of a new permanent boss after taking the decision to bring Graham Potter’s reign to a close after just 31 games. Club legend Lampard is being asked to oversee first-team matters as interim manager, with the ex-England international returning to Stamford Bridge two years after being sacked himself.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Various candidates have been linked with a vacant post in west London, with the likes of Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann said to be in the frame. The Independent is, however, reporting that Conte – who has severed ties with Tottenham this season – has been the subject of talks in the Chelsea boardroom.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghali are said to be “curious” as to what the Italian – who previously oversaw Premier League title and FA Cup triumphs at Stamford Bridge – could offer to the club. They reportedly see Conte as “a winner” that would “bring structure” to a bloated and expensively-assembled squad.
WHAT NEXT? Initial contact is said to have been made with Conte’s representatives, despite his previous stint in west London coming to an acrimonious end after 106 games – as he secured a £9 million ($11m) pay-out. But it is Lampard who will be charged with steadying the ship, following a disastrous run through the 2022-23 campaign that has the Blues sat 11th in the Premier League table.
