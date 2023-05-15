Chelsea scouts ‘unimpressed’ by Victor Osimhen after Napoli lose to Monza - with Man Utd leading the race for 28-goal forward

Chelsea scouts were in attendance to watch Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli against Monza on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea representatives were reportedly left unimpressed by the Nigerian striker's underwhelming performance, according to Il Mattino, as the newly crowned Serie A champions went down 2-0. The report continues that this could mean that the Blues might take a step back from the race to sign the forward in the summer, with Manchester United being deemed the frontrunners to land the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils were in touch with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis over a possible Osimhen transfer, but a deal did not materialise. Other than Chelsea and Manchester United, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also keen on signing the player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 24-year-old striker is currently leading the race to win the Golden Boot in Serie A. He has netted 23 times thus far in 29 appearances for Napoli this season and played a crucial role in the club winning their third Serie A title.

WHAT NEXT FOR VICTOR OSIMHEN? Osimhen will likely be next seen in action on Sunday when Napoli take on Inter in a Serie A clash.