Chelsea to pursue permanent £88m Joao Felix transfer this summer with Atletico Madrid loanee happy in London

- Felix joined Chelsea on loan
- Has settled well in London
- Blues eyeing cut-price permanent deal
WHAT HAPPENED? After marking his return to action following a three-game suspension with a goal against West Ham, a new report from Relevo claims that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is already eyeing a permanent transfer in the summer window for Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward is enjoying London and the change of scenery from Madrid, and a transfer could come at a lesser cost than first expected.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in a straight loan deal in the January transfer window, with Chelsea paying an €11 million (£9.7m) loan fee as well as agreeing to take on his wages for the rest of the season. In doing so, though, a deal to take the player permanently looks more attainable.
While Atletico were originally holding out for a €130-140m fee, the report claims a bid of around €100m (£88m/$107m) could now be deemed enough due to what Chelsea have already paid.
AND WHAT'S MORE: A sour start to life as a Blue saw Felix sent off on his debut against Fulham, but he put in a strong performance in their 1-1 draw with West Ham and, according to the report, has built a strong relationship with the club, his new team-mates and the city. Boehly is keen to continue crafting a young and exciting squad, and is thinking about building the team around him.
WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? While fans continue to dream of a permanent transfer, the 23-year-old needs to knuckle down and help Chelsea towards an upturn in form with Graham Potter's side heading into a Champions League last-16 bout against Borussia Dortmund with just one win from their last eight games.
