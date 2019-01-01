Chelsea Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Chelsea enjoyed a third-place finish and won the Europa League last season, but a cloud lingers over the club ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
Bereft of talisman Eden Hazard, who left to join Real Madrid in a big-money move, they are facing into a FIFA-imposed transfer ban and doubts swirl over the future of Maurizio Sarri at the club.
They will have to put all that to one side though as they kick off the new season with an away game against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United on August 11.
Despite the stern test to commence the campaign, the fixture list has been relatively kind to the Blues in the early stages, with games against Leicester City, Norwich City, Sheffield United and Wolves completing the first five weeks.
A home clash against Liverpool awaits on September 21, with a trip to Manchester City in store on November 23.
A series of London derbies are scheduled for the end of the year, with away clashes against Tottenham and Arsenal set for December 21 and December 28 respectively.
The Blues' full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Chelsea Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|11/08/2019
|16:30
|Manchester United v Chelsea
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester City
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Norwich City v Chelsea
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Sheffield United
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Chelsea
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Chelsea
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle United
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Chelsea
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Chelsea
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Crystal Palace
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Chelsea
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v West Ham United
|04/12/2019
|19:45
|Chelsea v Aston Villa
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Everton v Chelsea
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Chelsea
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Burnley
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Chelsea
|22/01/2020
|19:45
|Chelsea v Arsenal
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester United
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Everton
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Chelsea
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Manchester City
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Chelsea
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Watford
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Chelsea
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Chelsea
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Norwich City
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Chelsea v Wolverhampton