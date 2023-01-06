Chelsea owners backing Potter amid terrible run as injuries deemed main reason for poor form

Chelsea manager Graham Potter can, according to reports, still call upon the full support of the club’s owners amid a disappointing run of form.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Blues made another change in their dugout back in September, with Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel relieved of his duties as Potter was prised away from Brighton. A new era started brightly enough at Stamford Bridge, with a nine-game unbeaten run enjoyed under their new boss, but the wheels have fallen off the Chelsea bandwagon since then.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have won just one of their last eight Premier League games to sit 10th in the table, with a sorry run of form – which has been done few favours by an ever-growing injury list – seeing plenty of uncomfortable questions asked of Potter and his ongoing presence in the hot seat.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Telegraph claims that no pressure is being placed on Potter from inside Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea’s ownership group – which is headed by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali – prepared to show faith in the promising tactician that will be given more money to spend in the January transfer window as the Blues are linked with reinforcements in just about every area of the field.

WHAT NEXT? Boehly and Eghbali are said to believe that Potter remains the right man to guide Chelsea through a transitional period, as he has not yet lost the support of the club's fan base, with it also being noted that Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta took a while to find their feet at Liverpool and Arsenal respectively, while Pep Guardiola went trophyless through his first season at Manchester City.