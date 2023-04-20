Chelsea players ‘taken aback’ by Todd Boehly allowing Mykhailo Mudryk’s entourage to enter dressing room before unveiling

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly's decision to allow Mykhailo Mudryk and his team of advisors into the dressing room was met with surprise by the players.

Mudryk arrived in January transfer window

Visiting dressing room with his entourage

Players were preparing for Crystal Palace game

WHAT HAPPENED? Mudryk signed for Chelsea in the January transfer window for a fee worth £89 million ($109m) and was unveiled at half-time of the Blues' Premier League match with Crystal Palace. Before the game, owner Todd Boehly had allowed Mudryk and his entourage into the dressing room, as reported by the Daily Mail. The decision came as a surprise to the team players who were preparing for the game, particularly as the dressing room is considered "sacred" and there are strict rules in place regarding access.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly has also visited the dressing room this season, telling the players after their defeat to Brighton that the team's league position is "embarrassing." The Chelsea owner is also said to have blasted one of the club's new signings during his speech to the players, with the criticism not going down well. Interim manager Frank Lampard has said he is happy for the club's owners to visit the dressing room when quizzed about the incident.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's owner has invested heavily since taking over but saw his team knocked out of the Champions League this week and currently languishing down in 11th place in the table. Mudryk was a huge investment by the Blues but has yet to manage a single goal for his new club in 10 appearances.

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea are winless in four Premier League home games (D2 L2), their worst such run since their final five home games of the 2015-16 season (D1 L4) when they finished 10th.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea go in search of their first win under Frank Lampard when they take on Brentford in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, April 26.