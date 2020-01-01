Chelsea's Pedro wanted by ambitious Vissel Kobe amid interest from NYCFC & Inter Miami

The Blues winger has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and he has been given another lucrative escape route

Pedro is being targeted by Vissel Kobe as the attacker explores his options to leave Stamford Bridge in the near future after falling out of favour under Frank Lampard.

The 32-year-old, who has played just 12 games for Chelsea this season and has only six months left on his contract, has further interest from two Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami and New York City FC.

Kobe have previously signed high-profile names such as David Villa, Andres Iniesta and Thomas Vermaelen, while Fernando Torres also moved to to play for Sagan Tosu in a bid to boost the J League over the coming seasons.

Pedro would be the latest star name to arrive in the ambitious league, while he would be regarded as a designated player in the United States if he moved to .

Miami, the club co-owned by David Beckham, have talked up the lifestyle opportunities in Florida for Pedro and the high numbers of Spanish speakers in the city as they look to fill their DP spots.

There is further interest from teams in bringing him back to , although that is not from the elite clubs in after Pedro admitted to being keen on a return to Barcelona.

Chelsea boss Lampard has talked about his desire to keep Pedro but MLS clubs will give him a chance to leave west London after the January transfer deadline with the US window running from February 12 until March 5.

“He is part of my plans, I started the season and he was in my team, and then, unfortunately, he got injured at Norwich before the game, and I had to make a change. Then he was out for a while, and I do have competition in that area," Lampard recently told reporters at Cobham Training Centre.

"He has had bits here and there, I know he wants more games, I get that. But he certainly has something that he can contribute here with his experience and his ability to break lines and run behind people and maybe get those goals in and around the box.

"He is here, I know his contract is up at the end of the season but I am not even looking that far ahead. He is here, he is part of the squad and I need everybody because football can change very quickly. There can be a period of games where you are on the bench, out of the squad, something changes and that is the moment that you have to come in and produce.

"I have got no winners in this game, I want the club to be the winner. People come in and do well; they stay in the team."

Chelsea have only sanctioned the exit of Olivier Giroud thus far in January, with the France striker in advanced talks to join Inter.