Chelsea have had a bid worth €27.5 million (£24m/$30m) rejected by Montpellier for striker Elye Wahi, but he is keen to join the Blues.

WHAT HAPPENED? Montpellier have rejected Chelsea's opening bid for Wahi but L'Equipe reports that they are open to further talks with the club. The striker is also said to be keen on making the move, having scored 19 goals in Ligue 1 last term.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is also interest from Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in the 20-year-old, who has won three caps for France's U21 side. As a result, Chelsea are trying to get a deal done quickly.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Wahi is said to be keen on moving to England, the expectation is that he would be loaned out for the 2023-24 season, potentially to Strasbourg, Chelsea's new sister club.

WHAT NEXT? It appears Wahi has plenty of interest so Chelsea will hope to get this deal done quickly.