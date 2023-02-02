After spending big again in January, Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of two sporting co-directors.

WHAT HAPPENED? Todd Boehly has had a major say on recruitment business at Stamford Bridge following a takeover in the summer of 2022, with more than £250 million ($308m) invested in fresh faces during his first transfer window at the helm. Chelsea were once again the biggest spenders at the start of 2023, with the British transfer record smashed when snapping up Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for £106.8m ($131m), but fresh faces have now been acquired to help coordinate transfer plans heading forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Premier League giants have said in a statement released on the club’s official website: “Chelsea has confirmed its sporting department with Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley taking up their roles as co-sporting directors. They oversee the entire sporting team, comprising talent, scouting, recruitment and data. Winstanley joined in November last year and oversaw Chelsea’s January transfer strategy alongside the board. Stewart joins the club next week from AS Monaco, where he was technical director. They will work closely with Graham Potter and his coaching team to support the men’s first team.

“The team includes technical director, Christopher Vivell, focusing on football globally, Joe Shields, Kyle Macaulay and Jim Fraser leading on talent management and recruitment, and Matthew Hallam leading on data and analysis. The team’s focus will be on ensuring Chelsea is competitive and sustainable on the pitch, investing in the growth of the sporting department team to identify, nurture and develop talent over the long-term with a modern data-driven philosophy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as bringing in Fernandez, Chelsea also spent big on the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto in January.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea need to start seeing some return on sizeable investment, with the Blues currently sat 10th in the Premier League – 10 points adrift of the top four – while also exiting both domestic cup competitions.