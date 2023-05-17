Chelsea's multi-club era set to begin! Blues closing in on investment in Ligue 1 side Strasbourg

Chelsea are set to buy a stake in Ligue 1 side Strasbourg as the Blues seek to adopt a multi-club model under Todd Boehly's stewardship.

Blues closing in on deal

Price dependent on Strasbourg survival

Also interested in Portuguese club Portimonense

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are poised to invest in French club Strasbourg, per The Guardian, as they look to adopt a multi-club model similar to that of Manchester City's owners, City Football Group. Boehly, the club's co-owner, has previously spoken of using the model to open up pathways for young players, potentially in the form of loan agreements.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are reported to have scoped out clubs in a number of countries, including France and Belgium, and they are also said to have held talks with Strasbourg's French rivals Bordeaux. Strasbourg, who emerged as an option in February, are five points above the relegation zone with three games remaining and the fee involved will depend on the club confirming their survival; any deal will see Chelsea take a minority stake.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are considering investing in Portuguese club Portimonense too, although it is not clear how negotiations are progressing with the Liga NOS outfit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face three more games this season, against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Newcastle, as they look to avoid the indignity of finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.