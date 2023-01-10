Chelsea target Moukoko holds transfer talks with Newcastle as teenage Dortmund striker edges towards free agency

Chelsea reportedly face fierce competition from Newcastle for the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 18-year-old Germany international continues to run down his contract at Signal Iduna Park, which could lead to him becoming available as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are known to be long-standing admirers of Moukoko, but Standard Sport claims that big-spending Newcastle have presented the youngster with a “substantial verbal approach”. The teenager has held talks with the Magpies over a deal that could see him earn over £150,000 per week at St James' Park from the start of next season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dortmund remain keen on thrashing out fresh terms with Moukoko – who is the youngest debutant in the Champions League and goal scorer in the Bundesliga – but no deal has been done as yet and that is keeping Premier League suitors interested.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are eager to bolster their attacking ranks in current and upcoming transfer windows, having struggled in that department for some time, with Joao Felix being lined up for a loan move from Atletico Madrid in January while Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram – another exciting talent heading towards free agency – is also said to be registering on the Stamford Bridge recruitment radar.