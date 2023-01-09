'Enough is enough!' - Chelsea icon says 'something needs to change' at club following another defeat for Potter's side

Frank Leboeuf lashed out at Graham Potter and Chelsea players after the club's embarrassing defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Blues defender called for a change in the way things are going at the club after the Blues suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City in the FA Cup third round. Along with manager Graham Potter, the Frenchman also hit out at players like Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Jorginho all of whom have severely underperformed thus far in this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf said, "Mr. Potter, enough is enough now, something needs to be changed. That's not the club I know. You are so far away from being a Champion of Europe. I've never seen Chelsea so low. The players don't have the will, they don't have the guts, they don't have the courage to fight for their colours. They don't have pride.

"The players who are forming the spine, they are shameful. They do nothing. I don't know what Kai Havertz is doing. Mason, I love you, but come on! I don't know what Jorginho is doing on the pitch still. I see players convinced of nothing and proving nothing. They showed disrespect toward the fans and Chelsea Football Club. I'm talking about so-called leaders, not the young players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues are on an alarming run of form at the moment. They are sitting 10th on the Premier League table after 17 matches and have been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup by Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's men will be next seen in action on Thursday when they take on Fulham in a Premier League tie.