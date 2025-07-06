Chelsea flop Joao Felix makes transfer admission after failed AC Milan loan move as Enzo Maresca turns back on £45m signing despite remaining six-year contract

Joao Felix admits that, after flopping at Chelsea and struggling during a loan spell at AC Milan, he is open to heading “home” and joining Benfica.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The 25-year-old forward has endured a tough time on the back of joining Atletico Madrid for €126 million (£109m/$148m) in 2019. He was considered to be the hottest of prospects at that point, but struggled to live up to expectations in the Spanish capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Felix spent time with Chelsea in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign, before linking up with Barcelona the following season. No permanent deals were done, but Premier League giants from Stamford Bridge did come calling again in 2024.

DID YOU KNOW?

Felix still has six years left to run on his contract in west London but, after just 20 appearances and seven goals, appears to be surplus to requirements and ended last season alongside Kyle Walker and Christian Pulisic at AC Milan.

WHAT FELIX SAID

The Rossoneri will not be exploring another transfer, but Felix has told Correio da Manha that he could return to his roots. He said: “I want to go home, my home is Benfica. I need to go home. Benfica is my favorite club.

“With Bruno Lage being the coach, who I know and who was important for my career, he adds to my decision and I [would be] very happy about returning to Benfica. And that is probably where I am most inclined. I feel that I need to be at home and that is why Benfica is one of the ideas that I have in mind.”

WHAT NEXT?

Felix was speaking in the wake of seeing Portugal international team-mate Diogo Jota killed in a tragic car accident. He now wants to be closer to his family, with another move required in order to find stability and happiness in professional and private lives.