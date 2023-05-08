Chelsea to make decision on new manager this week as Blues close in on former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea will reportedly make a decision on their next managerial appointment this week, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to inherit their reins.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have been without a permanent boss since bringing Graham Potter’s 31-game tenure at Stamford Bridge to a close on April 3. Club legend Frank Lampard returned to west London at that stage on an interim basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard finally collected his first win during a second spell in charge of Chelsea last time out against Bournemouth, following six straight defeats, and he will remain at the helm for the club’s final four games of the 2022-23 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are close to completing the Blues’ hunt for a new manager, with The Athletic claiming that process will be completed in the coming days. Ex-Spurs and Southampton boss Pochettino is poised to return to the dugout 12 months on from his sacking by Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino guided Tottenham to the Champions League final during his previous stint in England, and savoured Ligue 1 title success when working with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG. He is ready to inherit a squad that sits 11th in the Premier League table despite investing £600 million ($758m) on fresh faces across the last two transfer windows.