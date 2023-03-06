Chelsea complete transfer of Belgium goalkeeper and Euro 2022 star Nicky Evrard

Chelsea have completed the transfer of Nicky Evrard, with the Belgium goalkeeper set to join the club in July 2023.

WHAT HAPPENED? Evrard impressed all with her performances for Belgium at Euro 2022 and had been linked with the Women's Super League champions almost ever since. Now, the deal has finally been announced, with the Belgian to join from OH Leuven on a three-year deal this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is an interesting signing because the Blues already have a very competitive goalkeeper department. Germany international Ann-Katrin Berger and Sweden's Zecira Musovic are both top quality shot-stoppers who have each had runs in the team this year, with there not necessarily a first choice.

Berger's contract expires in 2024, while Musovic signed a new deal just last month that will keep her at the club until 2025.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea lost the Continental Cup final on Sunday, but will hope to still be the reigning champions of England when Evrard arrives. They are in both the FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals, too.