'Soon' - Chelsea captain Reece James issues injury update after stepping up recovery from hamstring problem

Chelsea's newly appointed captain Reece James picked up an injury in their first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool.

James out injured

Provides injury update

Expects to return 'soon'

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old has experienced increasing injury issues, similar to last season, and has not played for Mauricio Pochettino's team since the game against Liverpool. James has delivered a promising injury report though, and the Chelsea captain is hoping that this will be the last of his fitness woes. Pochettino has made a point of emphasising that the English right-back won't be sidelined for a lengthy amount of time and that the international break presents a natural opportunity to focus on fitness as James isn't in the England camp.

X (@reecejames)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Malo Gusto was brought in in January as a backup and has since shown progress under Pochettino, but getting James back to full strength will be a huge help. After losing to West Ham and Nottingham Forest, Pochettino is under pressure, especially after another summer of significant investment for the club.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will next be in action after the international break against Bournemouth on September 17 at Vitality Stadium. James is unlikely to be a part of the game, however, Pochettino will be hopeful to have him back by the end of September.

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 157860 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 46% Manchester City

15% Arsenal

14% Manchester United

13% Liverpool

5% Chelsea

6% Other 157860 Votes