Chelsea 'cannot be stopped' in Noni Madueke transfer pursuit, PSV boss Van Nistelrooy admits

Ruud van Nistelrooy has admitted a strong offer for Noni Madueke from Chelsea would be impossible to decline.

Madueke left Spurs in 2018

Has enjoyed success in the Netherlands

Chelsea looking to bolster attacking options

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are looking for a way to help pull themselves out of their slump, and a fifth January signing may help do just that. The Blues are in talks for PSV's English winger Madueke, and they may have a good chance of securing his signature according to the Dutch teams coach Van Nistelrooy.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van Nistelrooy admitted there is interest in the attacker, and suggested it would be hard to keep him if the right offer came in. He said: "I know there is interest. But as a coach you would rather keep your best players. Situations can arise where clubs come in with an offer than cannot be stopped."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madueke has impressed in the Netherlands since leaving Tottenham in 2018. Despite an injury-ridden season his stock has continued to rise and Chelsea's new sporting director Christopher Vivell is pushing to sign the attacker, just as he did at previous club Red Bull Leipzig.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSV, CHELSEA AND MADUEKE? The Dutch outfit have already lost Cody Gakpo to Liverpool this transfer window and will be hoping to avoid a similar feat with Madueke. Chelsea are looking to improve a run of two wins in 10 games as they face Crystal Palace and may well accelerate their efforts to sign the attacker in the coming weeks.