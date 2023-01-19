Chelsea have £55m Caicedo transfer bid rejected by Brighton

Chelsea have reportedly had a £55 million offer for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton.

Blues made approach for Ecuador star

Bid well below Brighton's valuation

Chelsea want to reunite him with Potter

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues made an official offer in writing for the midfielder, according to The Athletic, but the Seagulls have turned down the London team's approach because they have no interest in selling him this month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea hope to reunite Caicedo with his former coach Graham Potter, but their offer was far below the figure that would convince Brighton to consider letting him leave in the January transfer window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Stamford Bridge side want to strengthen in midfield in the winter market, especially as they have won just one of their last five matches. They are, at least, set to add another young star to their ranks as Noni Madueke will join from PSV in a £30.5 million ($38m) deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's team are in action again on Saturday when they face Liverpool at Anfield.