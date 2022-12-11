Chelsea striker Armando Broja stretchered off in friendly against Aston Villa with suspected serious knee injury

Striker Armando Broja has suffered a worrying injury for Chelsea during a friendly match against Aston Villa.

Chelsea are eighth in the league

Struggling under new manager

Now face another injury blow

WHAT HAPPENED? In preparation for the return of Premier League football on December 26, Graham Potter's men took on Aston Villa in a friendly in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

However, a little over 20 minutes into the game, Broja collided with Ezri Konsa and had to be stretchered off after picking up what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea host Bournemouth on December 27 in the Premier League and face an anxious wait on Broja's fitness. After a successful loan spell with Southampton last season, the 21-year-old has one goal and one assist in 12 league outings.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? If Broja is out for the long term, the Blues may consider a new signing in the January transfer market. Otherwise, Potter will have to rely on the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up top.