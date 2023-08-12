Chelsea and Real Madrid have reached agreement regarding Kepa's loan deal as the 28-year-old snubs Bayern move.

Kepa set to join Madrid on loan

Turns down Bayern Munich

The Spaniard set to r eplace Courtois

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea and Real Madrid have successfully reached a loan agreement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Fabrizio Romano. The move comes after Kepa turned down an opportunity to join Bayern Munich, preferring a return to Spain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid were forced to explore the goalkeeper market after first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, suffered an ACL injury right before the start of the season. This will keep the Belgian out for the rest of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti has the inexperienced Andriy Lunin in his ranks but wants another option for the rest of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kepa's struggles at Chelsea were well-documented, leading to a reduced role within the team. The former Athletic Club goalkeeper joined Chelsea for a record fee of over €80 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper ever. He won the Champions League and the Europa League with the London Blues.

WHAT NEXT FOR KEPA? The Spaniard is expected to not be involved in Chelsea's opening day game against Liverpool tomorrow as he waits for the move to Madrid to be confirmed.