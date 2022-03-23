Chelsea able to sell match tickets again after UK government makes alterations to special licence

Chelsea will be able to sell tickets to supporters for all away matches and select home games effective immediately after alterations were made to their special operating licence by the UK government.

They had previously been banned from doing so under sanctions handed to owner Roman Abramovich, who is actively looking to sell the club.

While the amended licence enables the majority of sales to resume - albeit with proceeds going to competition organisers, rather than the club - tickets for Premier League home games will be limited to away fans, Chelsea season-ticket holders and Blues supporters who bought seats before the sanctions.

What is now allowed for Chelsea?

According to documents released by the UK government, Chelsea can now sell tickets for all away matches, help visiting fans purchase tickets for all matches at Stamford Bridge, and sell new home tickets to their supporters in the Champions League, FA Cup and Women's Super League.

This means that their April 6 quarter-final clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League will be held at full capacity.

However, sales of Premier League tickets to Blues fans are still limited by the UK government, with proceeds going to league organisers.

What has been said?

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said in a statement: "I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

"Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to [Russian president] Vladimir Putin, we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced."

