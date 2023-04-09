‘Chelsea should take £70m from Bayern Munich for Mason Mount’ – Blues advised to accept offer if Thomas Tuchel wants reunion

Chelsea should be looking to “take £70 million ($87m)” from Bayern Munich for Mason Mount if Thomas Tuchel really wants a reunion, says Glen Johnson.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international playmaker is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, with an extension to that deal yet to be signed. It has been suggested that Mount could be on the move this summer, with Liverpool among those to have been credited with interest. Bundesliga giants Bayern are also said to be keen, with former Chelsea boss Tuchel now in charge at the Allianz Arena, and Johnson says the Blues should sell if a big-money bid is tabled.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Chelsea defender Johnson has told DAZN Bet: “I actually think he would be brilliant at Bayern and you could understand why Tuchel wants him because he got him playing his best football for sure. Everything that went well at Chelsea whilst Tuchel was there, Mason Mount was right at the heart of it. He hasn’t had that same impact since, so you could understand why they would want to do business together again and link back up. I think he is more than good enough to play at that level, I really like him. At the moment, Chelsea should take £70m because he hasn’t been the same Mason Mount and Chelsea may need to take the money after all their signings. It also depends on who the next manager is because he may be able to bounce back if there is a top manager like Tuchel, who wants to bring in other top players to play alongside him. On the other hand, you could totally understand why interest from a club like Bayern and a manager like Tuchel would make his head turn - that was when he was playing his best.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are working under the interim charge of Frank Lampard for now, with the club legend – who is back in west London for a second spell in the Blues’ hot-seat – stating that he will look to include Mount within his plans through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Mount was unable to play any part in Lampard’s first game back at the helm – a 1-0 defeat away at Wolves – as he has been nursing a knock, but the 24-year-old could be ready to make Chelsea’s matchday squad for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.