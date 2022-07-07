Chelsea roar back to the 1950s with their new 2022-23 home kit

The kit, produced by Nike, honours legendary ex-Blues manager Ted Drake with the heraldic lion

Marking 70 years since the appointment of legendary Chelsea manager Ted Drake, Nike and the club have paid homage to the iconic figure with their home shirt for the 2022-23 season.

Leading Chelsea to their first top-flight title in 1955, former Arsenal forward Drake helped transform the club into what it is today, becoming one of the most monumental figures in the Blues' history.

Chelsea

The shirt itself pays tribute to ex-manager Drake in the most notable way on the collar. Having modernised the club outfit back in the 50s, Drake's re-working of the club's identity led to the introduction of the heraldic lion on the club's badge.

The iconic 'lion rampant regardant' features in the collar of the shirt with a turquoise pattern, contrasting nicely with the traditional blue shirt.

Nike keeps it pretty simple with the rest of the home shirt, with the usual badge and logos in place alongside their sponsorship detailing centre-front of the shirt, all on the traditional blue base.

Chelsea 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

The Chelsea 2022-23 home kit is available to buy right now from Nike as well as the Chelsea FC Megastore. Here's a look at all the items available:

