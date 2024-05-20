Charlton Athletic co-owner Charlie Methven reveals how League One club are appealing to brands with focus on equality, diversity and inclusion

The ambitious Addicks are looking to make the most of the brilliant connection they have with their local community in south east London

On a recent Footballco Business Podcast, Charlton Athletic co-owner Charlie Methven discussed the club's focus on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI), how they’ve seen the benefits on and off the pitch, and why it could play a key role in attracting brand partners.

Methven’s confidence in the club’s EDI credentials stems from Charlton being named the EFL’s Community Club of the Season and the stellar work of the club’s community trust.

With young fans attracted to clubs and stories with purpose at their centre, Methven believes that they can create an offering for brands where the club’s league position is less relevant than the stories they’re telling.

Methven said: "It's almost inarguable that we are the number one club for social purpose in England. We've got the biggest Community Trust and the one that delivers the highest amount of social impact.

"We've got one of the biggest boys' academies and one of the biggest girls' academies... so, in terms of social purpose and connectedness to this community, Charlton is number one.

"Obviously, there's a while for us to get the the men's first team up to the levels that it used to be when they were in the Premier League, but in the meantime that social purpose and that connectedness and connection is to a community, which let's face it, generally speaking, commercial partners find quite cool.

"We're not talking about a vanilla type of neighbourhood. These are neighbourhoods where music and fashion come quite closely together with sports and there's an interesting melting pot of these different types of sizes, styles and cultures

"So if we can package all that up and actually say to partners that this is a journey that you're coming on with us to help football become the diverse sport that it should and will ultimately be, then we think that's something that brands can get on board with, obviously at a price point that is much lower than sticking their name on a shirt front of a Premier League club."

SportsPro Says…

Methven became the unlikely cult star of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die docuseries. Now, having officially left the Black Cats in 2019 and taken control of Charlton Athletic last summer, he wants to tell a new story.

The decision to put equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) at the heart of the Addicks’ growth strategy is certainly admirable but is also underpinned by a solid business case. South east London has a very diverse demographic, which is reflected in Charlton's first team where 75 per cent of the squad is made up of players who hail from the area.

The club’s academy is also predominantly made up of prospects with Caribbean and West African families. Charlton currently sit in the third tier and have been out of the Premier League for 17 years, during which time the business of English soccer has changed drastically, with the financial gap between the top flight and the EFL (English Football League) becoming a yawning chasm.

For clubs like Charlton, the pressure is on to think differently just to survive, never mind thrive. By doubling down on EDI efforts, Methven believes that engaging with the local community can boost attendances at The Valley, set the club apart and open the door for more commercial opportunities.

The dream is for the club to rise back up the divisions as a result of engagement from the people of south east London. That journey, Methven says, will enable commercial partners to engage with their Gen Z target audiences and those from diverse communities.

In a sport packed with super-rich overseas backers or shady grifters, should Charlton buck the trend it would create a fresh, alternative model that more EFL clubs could follow. It may also lead to a more sustainable ecosystem in the lower leagues.

