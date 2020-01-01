Hull City confirm both of Championship's positive coronavirus tests are from their club

The English second tier is looking to get back underway along with the Premier League, and the first set of tests have been returned

Two individuals at have tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship club have confirmed.

It is not known whether the two are players or staff members, but both are said to be asymptomatic and not feeling any effects.

The EFL confirmed on Sunday that only two people had returned positive Covid-19 tests out of the 1,014 carried out across 24 clubs in the first round of testing.

Players in the English second tier returned to their clubs for testing ahead of the proposed resumption of the season, with Hull reported to be among the clubs against the idea of finishing the campaign.

“Medical confidentiality means the names [of the two individuals] will not be disclosed, and the Club asks for this to be respected,” a statement from Hull read.

“The duo, who are both asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, will now self-isolate for seven days – in line with the protocols set out in EFL guidelines – before being tested again at a later date. The club will continue to liaise closely with the affected personnel and will make no further comment.”

A previous statement from the EFL confirmed that further updates would be forthcoming as testing continues.

“Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities,” the statement said.

“The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.”

The positive tests in the Championship add to the eight individuals at Premier League clubs to have so far been afflicted with the virus.

The first round of testing in the Premier League returned six positive tests, three of which came from . The second round has now seen two further individuals test positive, one of which is confirmed to have come from Bournemouth.

While a date has been set for when English football could return, questions over player and staff safety still need to be answered before plans can be finalised.

At , N’Golo Kante has been given permission by the club to remain at home over his own personal safety fears about the coronavirus.