CF Montreal vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs roll onward this weekend as CF Montreal welcome New York City FC to face them at Saputo Stadium. The Canadian side were one of the highlights of the regular season and will still have their eyes on topping out in the Eastern Conference final.
But to get there, they will have to get past the boys from the Big Apple - and as defending MLS Cup holders, NYCFC certainly know how to do it when the going gets tough.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Montreal vs NYCFC date & kick-off time
CF Montreal vs New York City FC
October 23, 2022
1:00pm ET
How to watch Montreal vs NYCFC on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN3.
Montreal squad & team news
Victory over Orlando City - made more comfortable by a late penalty kick - saw Montreal tick off the first box on their journey towards the MLS Cup final.
But at least two more tests remain, including this one. They will have to be at their sharpest if they hope to survive.
Goalkeepers
Breza, Ketterer, Pantemis
Defenders
Miller, Camacho, Corbo, Brault-Guillard, Waterman, Bassong, Johnston, Thorkelsson, Ferdinand
Midfielders
Wanyama, Piette, Hamdy, Mihailovic, Torres, Miljevic, Zouhir, Lappalainen, Koné, Choinière, Giraldo, Saliba
Forwards
Johnsen, Toye, Ibrahim, Kwizera, Kamara, Quioto
NYCFC squad and team news
Back in the hunt for MLS Cup once again this season, NYCFC delivered the most assured performance from the first round of the playoffs in their 3-0 victory over Inter Miami.
A trip across the boarder is a different proposition - but they'll back themselves to be flying home with a place in that conference final.
Goalkeepers
Johnson, Barraza, Mizell
Defenders
Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Thiago Martins, Gloster, Gray, Latinovich, Amundsen
Midfielders
Moralez, Talles Magno, Rodríguez, Zelalem, Morales, Acevedo, Parks, Haak
Forwards
Héber, Andrade, Jasson