End of an era! Emotional Cesar Azpilicueta says goodbye after 11 years as Chelsea confirm exit

Cesar Azpilicueta has confirmed he's leaving the Blues after over a decade of stellar service at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta says emotional goodbye

Is leaving Chelsea after stellar career

Won nine trophies at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? Azpilicueta has called time on his career at Chelsea after 11 years and nine trophies with the Blues. The defender leaves as a true club legend after winning the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup, FA Cup, Club World Cup, and Europa League during his time in west London.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cesar leaves an everlasting mark at Chelsea, as a warrior, as a champion, and as loyal Chelsea legend. He has set the standards at the club for more than a decade and demonstrated to everyone what is required day in, day out to achieve success," said Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in a joint statement. "Coaches and teammates past and present have trusted him to lead by example as captain. He has done so immaculately on and off the pitch, something for which we are grateful. For that and so much more, Cesar will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Azpilicueta also sent out a message to fans on social media, signing off with his infamous nickname. "Your captain Cesar Azpilicueta, aka 'Dave'."

"This is, without a doubt, the hardest letter I have ever had to write, but I wanted to be the one to share this with you: after 11 incredible seasons proudly keeping the blue flag flying high, the time has come for me to leave Chelsea FC," he wrote. "Our journey together started on the 24th of August 2012: After waiting impatiently to travel to London, my first day as a Chelsea player finally became a reality. From the first moment I wore the blue shirt, I felt right at home. I will always remember the butterflies in my stomach as I looked at all the trophies and successful moments posted on the wall of the training ground, a succes that a young "Azpi" wanted to emulate. I could not have imagined to be here today after 508 appearances, winning 9 trophies and becoming your captain. Adriana and I arrived in London as a young couple, and we are leaving as a family of five, with our kids having been born and raised in England. Our bond with the city and the club will remain forever."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Azpilicueta is now expected to head to La Liga and join Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal.